Peachland councillor wants zoning bylaws to address view corridors

Photo: District of Peachland Peachland Coun. Terry Condon

A comprehensive rezoning bylaw doesn’t address the issue of view corridors, Peachland council heard at a public hearing on Tuesday.

The proposed bylaw is meant to update, tidy up and modernize zones in the small town. It’s largely a housekeeping bill. The housekeeping includes refined terminologies, new illustrations, improved formatting and a few corrections, Planning Director Darin Schaal told council.

More significant changes include incorporating FireSmart principles into new developments, increasing cash-in-lieu paid to the municipality when parking requirements aren’t met, and adding requirements for electric vehicle charging stations and deer-friendly fencing.

However, Coun. Terry Condon wasn’t amused the bylaw didn’t address view corridors.

Describing the bylaw as “210 pages of sheer bliss,” Condon said the view corridor issue had been raised previously by council. He was told, however, that while it was discussed there were no directions given to staff.

“There was nothing in here either about the mention of view corridors that we had spoken about … I confess I didn’t get through all of the material,” Condon said.

“Currently we don’t have view regulations in our zoning bylaw,” explained Schaal. That’s usually addressed during the permitting and rezoning stages on a “site by site basis,” he said.

“We looked at this and we had questions, but there was no, about view corridors, I don’t remember,” added Mayor Patrick Van Minsel.

“And I thought I was getting old,” responded Condon.

Schaal explained further: “There are comments often made by individual councillors, but unless we can have direction from council through resolution to make changes to a bylaw, we take those as comments that are intended for council discussion and not direction from council.”

Condon was told he could raise the issue at a later council meeting, but not at the public hearing.

Only one member of the public spoke. Moira Goodman supported protecting view corridors.

Coun. David Collins noted three-storey height limits recently approved for Beach Avenue will help address the view issue.

Collins asked if the zoning changes could affect assessments. “It could,” answered administrator Joe Creron.