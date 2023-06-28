Lifeguards return to Peachland's Swim Bay for summer

Photo: District of Peachland Swim Bay

The lifeguards are back at Peachland's Swim Bay, the Okanagan's only lifeguarded public beach.



When the lifeguards are on duty, the entire park at 6th Street and Beach Avenue, is open for fun including a zipline, rope swings and a high diving board. When there is no guard on duty, the zipline and diving board are closed.



The Swim Bay kifeguard schedule for the summer is:

Monday, Thursday, Friday: 12:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sunday: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.



On weekday mornings, lifeguards teach swim lessons in swim bay.

To sign up, click here.



Lifejackets are provided for use at the park for free every day.



Parents and caregivers are reminded not to leave children unattended at the lifeguarded beach. Summer programming for kids is available at the BGC Okanagan across the street from Swim Bay.