Peachland to seek $150,000 planning grant

Photo: District of Peachland

Peachland has just a couple more days to get an application in for a $150,000 planning grant.

Council on Tuesday agreed to seek the grant from the provincial Complete Communities program.

With the help of consultants from the company Urban Systems, Peachland staff will have no trouble meeting the application deadline, council heard.

The Union of BC Municipalities administers the program. The grant is meant to help communities assess themselves in up to four areas: housing, transportation, daily needs, and infrastructure.

A complete community is considered to be one where everything people could want or need is within a 15-20 minute walk.

If successful, Peachland will use the grant to help complete its Downtown Redevelopment Implementation Strategy, which is just underway, a report to council said.

Peachland has also been awarded $35,000 from the Economic Trust of the Southern Interior, another provincial agency, for the downtown strategy, Mayor Patrick Van Minsel said.

“Getting free money from the government is a blessing,” said Coun. Keith Thom. “And what we can do with it is quite amazing.”

Coun. Terry Condon asked whether the new study would burden municipal staff.

“Staff will be involved, but the consultant will be doing all the heavy lifting,” said administrator Joe Creron.