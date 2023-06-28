22-unit subdivision sent to public hearing in Peachland

Photo: District of Peachland

A 22-unit subdivision proposed more than two years ago will proceed to a public hearing, possibly next month.

Peachland council granted second reading to the rezoning application for 4607 Princeton Ave., which sends the proposal to a hearing. Council approved first reading in October 2021. The developer wants to rezone the 2.1-acre property from Rural Residential 1 to Multi-Unit Residential - Medium Density (RM-4).

There was considerable debate about whether the RM-4 zone was most appropriate or an RM-3 zone with lower height restrictions might be more suitable. RM-4 allows buildings up to 16.8 metres in height.

Councillors were assured, however, that with Princeton’s slopes there was little risk buildings on the property would interfere with views from properties higher up.

Councillors also expressed concerns about the proposed access, but felt better after the developers promised to address their concerns.

The development has changed since it was initially proposed in June 2020, but not enough to require a new application, Planning Manager Lor Pellegrino told council. The proposed zone would allow up to 50 units, but the steep topography won’t allow that kind of density, she said.

“Given what I heard and their willingness to address the issues that have been raised, I’m quite prepared to change my vote,” said Coun. Terry Condon.

“I was really impressed with your attitude,” said Coun. Randey Brophy to the developers.

The developers are proposing 12 units will include secondary suites, or “flex units” in Peachland’s official terminology.