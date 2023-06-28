Controversial Peachland development approved after slight size reduction

Photo: District of Peachland

A housing development proposed on a narrow rural road has been pared down, but not by much.

Peachland council on Tuesday allowed a development planned for Renfrew Road to go ahead with 71 units, plus three to four secondary suites.

The developer had proposed 72 units on the 18.1-acre property near Hardy Falls. Third reading was postponed last month when council decided to ask if project could be cut to 60 units.

Council was told Tuesday the reduction wasn’t financially feasible, but municipal staff did secure an agreement that one unit could be removed and added to useable parkland on the steep site.

During the lengthy approval process, concerns about traffic were raised, but the developer’s promises to make many infrastructure improvements appealed to most councillors.

“I feel this is solving a hat trick for us,” said Coun. Alena Glasman, who spoke by video before a power outage took out her signal. “It’s giving us a second entry for emergency purposes through Bulyea, allows our fire department easier access to the community than what they have now. Second, it’s providing us with more diversification in housing, which is something that we actually need, and third, it gives us the upgrades to Renfrew that we are so desperately needing.”

Council previously heard the developer will pay to bring a sewer line to the area, pave a portion of Thorne Road and pay for water main improvements. Speed sign boards for nearby Highway 97 will be offered to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure. Last month, the developer also offered to make a $100,000 contribution to improve local roads.

Coun. Randey Brophy was the lone councillor opposed. “Had this been pared down to 60 units, I’d have been all for it,” he said citing concerns about density and parking.

Council is hoping the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure will make improving the Renfrew Road-Highway 97 intersection a priority. A few councillors said approving this development may help bump that project up the priority list.

The project is to include 32 townhomes, “six orchard cottage homes, 13 neighbourhood hillside homes, 17 executive hillside homes” and “four executive lakeview homes,” according to an earlier presentation.

In the public question-and-answer period, area resident Moira Goodman asked whether council had considered other possible projects coming up in the area when approving this one. Mayor Patrick Van Minsel said he’d get back to her with an answer.

The project still needs fourth and final reading, which comes after various conditions required to start construction have been met.

Residents in the neighbourhood held a protest march against the proposed development in May, where many voiced opposition to multi-family units.