Unique Seabreacher watercraft arrive in Okanagan

For the first time ever, orca whales have come to the Okanagan, but it’s not what you’d expect.

Seabreacher, a company that builds semi-submersible personal watercrafts, has made their home in Peachland where they plan to market their product.

"This is a cross between a personal watercraft, a semi-submersible and a fighter jet. It’s an acrylic canopy that you can open, you can drive on the surface on a beautiful day like today and soak up the sun,” said distributor Bruce Clark.

“But when you decide you want to get a little crazy, you just close the canopy, you pressurize it up to about 16 PSI, and then you’re ready to go. You can either go under water then jump, or you can barrel roll or you can bunnyhop.”

Retiring in Peachland, Clark and his wife believe the Okanagan is the perfect destination for the Seabreacher as the area is ripe with tourism throughout the summer.

“There’s a company in New Zealand called Hydro Attacks. They have seven Seabreachers that they take people rides in. Over the six years they’ve been in business, they’ve taken over half a million visitors for 15 minute rides at a fee of $150 for each ride, so that’s about $75 million that they have done in sales by just having Seabreachers,” he said.

“It’s a very profitable industry for anybody who wants to get into the ride service. The rental industry is something that is different. Training is required before you take a boat out like this, but once they're trained, I’m sure any rental company would be very profitable.”

There’s some training involved before you can take one for a spin, but Clark tells Castanet it only takes about eight hours.

“What’s different about a personal watercraft to a Seabreacher is that you don’t drive these, you fly them over the water. So, you need some experience either flying or helicopter or take our training, which is about a one to two-day training course on how to operate them because you have pitch, roll and yaw. And unlike Seadoo, which is just left and right, you have to control all three at the same time.”

If you’re interested in learning more about the Seabreacher, you can visit Seabreacher.com where the personal watercrafts start at $110,000 and go up to nearly $200,000.