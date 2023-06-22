District of Peachland targets overnight RV parking on Beach Avenue

Photo: Facebook Beach Avenue in Peachland

Bylaw enforcement officers in Peachland are gearing up for the summer season, taking aim at recreation vehicles illegally parked in Beach Avenue and municipal parking lots overnight.

With an influx of visitors expected to flock to the picturesque beachfront, authorities are reminding the public that overnight parking of recreational vehicles is strictly prohibited in Peachland.

"After such a wonderful day on the beach, it’s tempting to just stay, we get it. But Beach Avenue is open for everyone and there’s a reason the District’s Traffic Regulation Bylaw #1856 specifically prohibits parking recreational vehicles, campers, commercial vehicles and trailers whether or not attached to a vehicle overnight on Beach Avenue or within District parking lots," states a news release from the District of Peachland.

Peachland bylaw officers will be stepping up patrols starting a rotating shift schedule that will remain in place until the end of September.

The primary focus will be on curbing overnight parking violations along Beach Avenue, as well as addressing problematic areas like municipally-owned parking lots on Second Street and at the Peachland Community Centre on Sixth Street.

By monitoring these high-traffic zones, bylaw officers aim to promote fair access to parking spaces for all visitors and residents.

Fines for overnight parking violations can range from warning notices to significant fines.

Peachland authorities urge the public to contact them if they spot violations by calling 250-767-3710 or emailing [email protected].