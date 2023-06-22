Peachland releases schedule of Canada Day festivities

Photo: Alltrails.com The view from the top of Peachland's Pincushion Mountain

Peachland is gearing up for Canada Day celebrations.

The District of Peachland says it has a series of events set for July 1 running from morning to dusk.

The day kicks off bright and early with the Peachland Beach Run Race, scheduled from 7:30 am to 9:30 a.m. This chip-timed event, organized in partnership with the Interior Running Association as part of its Road Race Series, invites participants to lace up their running shoes and conquer either the three kilometre or five kilometre route along Beach Ave.

Registration is open until June 27 at 4 p.m.. Spectators are also encouraged to come out and cheer on the runners.

Following the race, the community comes together for a delicious Pancake Breakfast from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Hosted by the 50+ Activity Centre located at 5672 Beach Avenue, the cost is $7 for adults, $5 for children aged 6 to 12, and children aged 5 and under eat for free. It's an excellent opportunity to fuel up for the day ahead.

The entertainment continues with a performance by magician Leif David. From 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m., make your way to Spirit Square in Heritage Park and witness the incredible feats of this award-winning magician.

As the afternoon unfolds, Heritage Park becomes a hub of excitement and amusement. From 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., there will be a wide array of activities for all ages to enjoy. Get ready to bounce, slide, and splash at the Bouncy Castle Waterslide. Par-T-Perfect offers sparkly tattoos that will add a touch of glamour to your day.

Engage your creativity with the Canadian Kids T-Shirt Project, taking place from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Additionally, the Peachland BGC will provide free games and activities for endless fun.

A parade takes place at 4:30 p.m. The procession will proceed south on Beach Avenue, beginning at 13th Street and concluding at Heritage Park.

As the evening unfolds, Peachland residents and visitors alike will gather for the Official Ceremony & Cake Cutting at 6 p.m. led by Mayor Patrick Van Minsel and other members of Peachland.

Fireworks then cap off the night at 10:30 p.m.