District of Peachland looking for volunteers with dogs for new goose patrol

Photo: Pixabay

Does your dog like to bark at geese?

That’s a good thing if you live in the District of Peachland. It’s looking for volunteers for a new goose patrol.

The district is asking people with dogs to come forward to be part of the new pilot project. The aim is to scare aware the migratory birds, without harming them. Dogs will need to remain on-leash and wear a high-visibility vest while on patrol.

Peachland is part of the Okanagan Valley Goose Management Program. It conducts regular cleanup of waterfowl waste in parks and uses a variety of techniques to keep the birds from settling in and pooping all along the waterfront.

The goose patrol will supplement efforts that include scarecrows, reflective tape, noisemakers and irritant lasers. Patrol members will be given a permit allowing them to access certain parks in off-hours.

Interested dog owners can contact the District of Peachland Operations Department at (250)767-2108 to volunteer or find out more about the pilot program.