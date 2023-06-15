Volunteers invited to help count Peachland Historic Schoolhouse bat colony on Friday night

Photo: BEEPS Families gathered for the Peachland bat count in 2020.

Counting sheep is a good way to fall asleep, but you need to be alert for a special tabulation happening in Peachland Friday night.

The second official bat count for BC Bat Watch is taking place from 8:45 p.m. to 10:30 p.m at the Peachland Historic Schoolhouse.

Volunteers are encouraged to come up with their lawn chairs, binoculars, blankets and cell phones to help tabulate the numbers of mother bats and pups as they swoop out of the school’s attic and over Okanagan Lake.

Peachland’s roost is a maternity colony, which means it is comprised mostly of females and their pups. According to B.E.E.P.S. (Bat Education Ecological Protection Society), Wildlife biologist, Aaron Reid from the Ministry of Environment, estimated the colony to be upwards of 2000 bats.

The data collected during the bat count will help track the general numbers and health of the colony.

Participants will be asked to download an app on their cell phones to help them keep track of the winged mammals. There will be crafts and games for the kids beginning at 8:45. The bat count gets underway at 9:30.

The weather should be good. The forecast calls for partly conditions Friday night, with an overnight low of 13.

You can pre-register through the B.E.E.P.S. (Bat Education Ecological Protection Society) website or email [email protected]