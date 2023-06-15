Peachland council sets salary and expense policy

Photo: District of Peachland

A new remuneration policy was no big deal for Peachland council.

The policy, approved on Tuesday, simply formalized existing policies, corporate officer Jennifer Sawatzky explained.

Sawatzky said that before every election, council sets new financial rules for the next council.

“Best practice suggests that we really should have council’s remuneration spelled out within a policy, so that’s what we’re doing tonight. The policy includes council’s remuneration, benefits, per diems as well as expense allowances for attending conferences, seminars and training. We’ve put it all into one document,” she said.

The mayor’s base salary is $40,000 while councillors earn $18,451 a year. Salaries increase 1.5% a year, the policy says.

The mayor gets $200 a month for using his cellphone and councillors $50.

Per diems are $50 a day for less than six hours and $100 a day for longer days spent at regional meetings. Sawatzky said councillors can turn down the per diem, which is meant to cover meal expenses.

The mayor has an annual travel budget of $11,500 and councillors $3,750.

The policy allows councillors and the mayor to buy alcohol when hosting or entertaining other officials, but not for their own meals.