Peachland council gives preliminary approval to code of conduct

Photo: District of Peachland

A code of conduct to apply to Peachland’s mayor and councillors was approved after coming in for a fair bit of minor criticism in a lengthy council discussion Tuesday.

Council gave the policy three readings after Mayor Patrick Van Minsel was assured amendments could still be made before fourth and final reading is given.

All municipalities in B.C. were ordered to consider in their first six months whether to bring in new codes of conducts. Most are going through debates similar to the one Peachland had on Tuesday.

“This one seems to me to be a bit on the generic side,” said Coun. David Collins.

Corporate Officer Jennifer Sawatzky explained the policy is designed to supplement existing provincial legislation, which provides more details and clarification on issues mentioned in the code.

“Generally, the provisions within this bylaw work with provisions that are already in place by the provincial government through the Acts,” she said.

Collins cited sections on conflict of interest, noting “some of us are still kind of debating where the line is on conflict of interest and when it applies to us.”

Coun. Keith Thom said conflict of interest is defined in provincial legislation.

Sections on media and social media interaction have dogged other councils. They sparked discussion in Peachland as well, but not enough to throw off the process.

The mayor is the municipality’s spokesman, but others on council can engage with the media and public too, was the consensus.

The code does apply to councillors’ personal social media accounts.

Coun. Randey Brophy wondered if the code would apply to a councillor who got involved in an altercation while playing slo-pitch.

“If the conduct undermines the public confidence in council, then yes, this bylaw would apply,” answered Sawatzky.

The code describes how councillors are supposed to treat one another and municipal staff.

“Members are expected to perform their duties in office and arrange their private affairs in a manner that promotes public confidence and will bear close public scrutiny,” the bylaw says.

The whole idea of a code seemed to bother Coun. Terry Condon. “I found it disappointing when we were directed by the provincial government to … come up with a code of conduct, that such a body should need one in the first place. But given that we have a prime minister who has been censured by the ethics commissioner any number of times since his investiture, I guess this is trying to influence all of those in the business of governance.”

Later, after he recalled telling a previous mayor to “please shut up,” Condon suggested council should table the code for a few months to see what other municipalities do.

Other municipalities are at about the same stage of the process as Peachland is, council heard.

Peachland already has a code of conduct, but this one is more detailed and has lengthy dispute-resolution processes.