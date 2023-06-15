Peachland to seek CMHC grant for housing construction

Photo: Colin Dacre

There’s not much time for Peachland to submit a complex application to the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation for a potentially lucrative grant to support housing construction.

The Housing Accelerator Fund is a one-of-a-kind opportunity, council heard on Tuesday.

Council agreed to hire outside help to put a bid together. The deadline for applications isn’t yet known, but it will be this summer, and staff wouldn’t be able to get the bid put together in time, council was told. The application must include a housing needs assessment, an action plan and growth targets.

Unlike most grant programs, this one won’t have a lot of strings attached. There will be goals to be met to receive a final payment, but few conditions otherwise.

“It’s a very unique grant opportunity,” Planning and Development director Darin Schaal explained.

The money isn’t tied to a specific project or use. Council can use it just about any way it wants to help get housing built.

“The opportunities here are really limitless,” said Schaal.

For example, the municipality could buy land and then call for proposals from developers. The money could fund infrastructure upgrades to make some sites more appealing for development, administrator Joe Creron explained.

“It’s kind of wide open,” said Creron. “If we didn’t apply, we’d be missing out on a fantastic opportunity.”

The fund is handing out $4 billion. It’s objective is to accelerate the supply of housing across Canada, resulting in at least 100,000 more housing units permitted than would have occurred without the program.

Applicants must agree to increase their anticipated housing growth rate by 10%.

The program will provide base funding of $20,000 per unit with a potential of up to $15,000 per unit in top-up funding and bonuses of $19,000 per unit.

“For example, if we had 50 incented units and the amount for each of the incented units was $20,000 then the District would receive $1 million,” a report to council explained, referring just to the first level of funding.

“It could be very lucrative,” said Schaal.

Coun. Randey Brophy noted the fund “seems to be skewed toward multi-units.”

Coun. Alena Glasman figured there had to be a stick hidden somewhere to go along with the CMHC’s carrot.

The province has been brandishing a stick to get municipalities to approve more housing, but this federal program appears to be all carrot, Coun. Rick Ingram and others said.

Peachland officials learned about the program while attending the Federation of Canadian Municipalities convention in Toronto.