Peachland has plan to seek funding for better bike lanes

Photo: District of Peachland

Peachland is ready to apply for grants to build better bike and pedestrian lanes.

The municipality needs a plan if it is to successfully seek provincial and federal grants to build a better active transportation network, council heard on Tuesday.

Council approved the plan after receiving a presentation from the consultants who put it together. The plan was almost two years in development and included a lot of community input, council heard.

The plan cited gaps in Peachland’s current network of bike and pedestrian paths. It called for extending the lakefront walkway beyond 13th Street, where it now ends, better highway crossings, and connections with trails heading north to West Kelowna and south to Summerland. The Trails of the Okanagan group also played a role in the plan’s development.

The plan identified 72 projects and actions Peachland could take.

“Approving this concept-level ATNP (Active Transportation Network Plan) is a key prerequisite for capital project grant eligibility, and an important first step required to apply for provincial grants,” a report to council said. “Most projects in the ATNP will require more detailed level of discussion and design, prior to construction.”

“I think it’s an excellent document,” said Coun. Terry Condon. “I was particularly impressed with the broad level of consultation that was undertaken.”

“I think this is a perfect guide for us,” said Mayor Patrick Van Minsel.

“I think it’s a great step for getting us to be able to apply for some of those grants,” added Coun. Rick Ingram.

A total of 23 projects were identified as top priorities for implementation, largely road and highway crossings and path extensions.

“The existing network contains gaps such as discontinuous sidewalks which contributes to connectivity issues between communities and amenities throughout the District,” the report said. “Additionally, Highway 97 acts as a physical barrier that divides the community between the residential areas on the hillside and the downtown area along the lakefront. Providing adequate safe highway crossings is critical.”

Of 241 people who were surveyed, 70% said the lack of sidewalks or pathways were a problem for walking or cycling in Peachland. About half said steep hills were an issue and more than 40% cited lack of continuous paths as a concern. Seventy-five per cent said they or someone they know are considering buying an e-bike.

The report also called for increased bicycle parking at public spaces and on private developments (such as coffee shops, restaurants), updated direction signs, and rest areas for pedestrians and cyclists.