New community garden planned for Peachland Visitor Centre

Photo: District of Peachland

A new community garden in Peachland will be a project for youth and seniors, council heard on Tuesday.

The Peachland Wellness Centre will build and operate the garden on the south side of the Visitor Centre. The Boys and Girls Club has expressed a desire to be involved, council heard.

The Wellness Centre shut down its previous community garden in anticipation of a seniors housing complex being built on the site, a report to council explained.

Most of the garden’s boxes and infrastructure “had already exceeded their usable life,” the report said, adding “the PWC’s garden plots were fully subscribed, and gardener demand remains high.”

The centre received a United Way grant to build and operate a new intergenerational garden. That’s where the Boys and Girls Club comes in.

Council heard there might be objections to the location getting in the way of the Peachland Arts Council, but councillors decided those conflicts would be rare, manageable and that the site is underutilized.

Coun. David Collins offered enthusiastic support.

“I don’t think it impacts the art council or the visitor centre in any way, whose operations are completely indoors or even if they did in the future have a front patio, I don’t think it would quite conflict with the garden … and I love how it involves the Boys and Girls Club.”

“I’m very supportive of this. I think it’s great for the community and it’s needed,” added Mayor Patrick Van Minsel.