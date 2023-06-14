Buildings to be limited to three storeys on Peachland's Beach Avenue

Photo: Google Maps Beach Avenue in Peachland.

Buildings will be limited to three storeys in height in a new zone approved by Peachland council on Tuesday for Beach Avenue.

The CR3 zone is meant to apply to mixed commercial and residential-use buildings fronting Peachland’s waterfront drive.

It won’t go into effect automatically. Property owners will have to apply for the new zoning, council heard.

Coun. Randey Brophy said 34 homes will be eligible to apply for the new zoning.

Care facilities, convenience stores, restaurants, health services, residential units, offices, personal services, tourist businesses and retail stores, except for adult entertainment, will be the only uses permitted in the new zone.

Care facilities and offices would be restricted to second and third storeys.

Asked why, planning and development director Darin Schaal said: “The rationale for not allowing offices on the first floor is due to the vision of trying to have more active and vibrant uses” at street level.

“Offices, much like some of the care facilities, wouldn’t promote that same type of active use,” he said, citing sidewalk patios as an example of street-level features that engage the public.

Generally, Peachland is OK with taller buildings further away from the lake and closer to the highway. There are a few properties on Beach that also abut the highway. Schaal told councillors they would be considered for higher limits.