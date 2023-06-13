Peachland Fire Department hosts community evacuation preparedness open house

Photo: Al Webber

As wildfires continue to burn across much of the country, the Peachland Fire Department is doing its part to the community safe.

The Pigeon Creek wildfire came within a few kilometres of Peachland after being sparked on June 4, before the BC Wildfire Service managed to get the blaze under control.

That fire is believed to have been started by lightning and no evacuations were necessary as a result of that wildfire.

An upcoming open house on June 20 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Peachland Community Centre will focus on evacuation preparedness and what residents can do to make sure they are ready if a wildfire forces them from their homes.

"The event provides residents with important information about responding in a safe manner when it is time to evacuate private property and seek safety during an emergency," says the Peachland Fire Department.

The event will feature information booths and a panel of experts will outline and explain emergency evacuation procedures. Panel experts will include speakers from Peachland Fire and Rescue, the Regional Emergency Program, Emergency Support Services, RCMP, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue, Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team and the Apex Fire Department.