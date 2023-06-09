BC Wildfire Service determine lightning caused the Pigeon Creek wildfire

Photo: Bruce Dacre Pigeon Creek fire Wednesday morning

Lightning has been deemed the cause of the Pigeon Creek wildfire.

Kamloops Fire Centre fire information officer Melanie Bibeau says investigators discovered the tree struck by lightning.

Since lightning had not been seen in the area for several days, Bideau says the it is likely a hold over fire.

That's when a fire stays dormant or undetected for a considerable time after it starts, usually after a lightning strike.

"Occurrences of that popping up can be completely dependent on precipitation in the area, or humidity," said Bideau.

The fire west of Peachland was discovered last Sunday evening.

It's still considered held, and remains at 33 hectares in size.