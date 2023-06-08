Pigeon Creek wildfire near Peachland now considered 'held'

Photo: Al Webber

UPDATE: 11:45 a.m.

Four days after the Pigeon Creek wildfire was sparked near the Okanagan Connector, it's now been classified as "held."

This means the 33-hectare fire on Lookout Mountain is not expected to grow beyond it's predetermined boundaries under current conditions.

Air crews hit the fire hard on Monday and Tuesday, before fire behaviour dropped significantly by Wednesday. The fire continues to smoulder Thursday, while 60 firefighters work to extinguish it.

ORIGINAL: 9:50 a.m.

The Pigeon Creek wildfire burning near the Okanagan Connector remains an estimated 33 hectares in size Thursday morning, having not grown since Monday.

The fire behaviour has decreased significantly in recent days, mainly smouldering through Wednesday, after it was first sparked on the slopes of Lookout Mountain Sunday evening.

Sixty BC Wildfire Service firefighters remain working at the fire, along with an additional two contract crews.

While six water skimmers hit the fire aggressively on Monday and Tuesday, the planes did not return Wednesday. Fire information officer Melanie Bibeau said a helicopter is on scene Thursday and further air support is available if needed.

The fire remains classified as “out of control,” but Bibeau says they should have a further update on the fire later this morning.