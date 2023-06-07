Pigeon Creek west of Peachland wildfire 'smouldering'

Photo: @BCGovFireInfo / Twitter The Pigeon Creek wildfire, Tuesday.

Scorching heat will be a challenge for crews fighting the Pigeon Creek wildfire west of Peachland today.

Temperatures in the Central Okanagan are expected to hit 33 C on Wednesday while winds could gust up to 40 km/h.

The wildfire did not grow at all on Tuesday and remains 33 hectares in size.

“There are currently 60 ground personnel assigned to this incident, being supported by helicopters and skimmer air tankers as necessary,” BCWS said online.

Fire activity was described by BCWS on Tuesday night as a “smouldering ground or surface fire with minimal rate of spread.”

BCWS has also now published a perimeter map showing a more exact location of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This story will be updated throughout the day with the latest on the fire.