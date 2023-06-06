Skimmers to be active over Pigeon Creek wildfire Tuesday

UPDATE 11:30 a.m.

The BC Wildfire Service now says there are 50 ground crew members assigned to the Pigeon Creek wildfire west of Peachland.

A skimmer team from Kamloops will be on top of the fire all day, said fire information officer Aydan Corey.

Boaters on Okanagan Lake are asked to give the plane plenty of space to gather water.

Air tankers stationed in Penticton are on standby, she added.

Fire activity Tuesday morning has lessened significantly from 24 hours ago. There is now very little flame visible from the valley below and smoke appears to be emitting mostly from the ground, although there have been flare ups.

The fire is still classified as out of control at 33 hectares.

UPDATE 9:40 a.m.

More ground crew members have been added in the fight against the Pigeon Creek wildfire west of Peachland.

The BC Wildfire Service says there are now 58 ground firefighters assigned to the blaze, up from 44 Monday evening.

"Overnight, two personnel remained on the wildfire to monitor fire behaviour," BCWS said.

Crews are continuing to work today on establishing a fuel-free guard and hose lay on the east and west flanks of the fire.

"Ground crews will be supported by helicopter and the skimmer air tanker group throughout the day," BCWS said.

Photo: Eugene Heeger Skimmers picking up water in Peachland.

ORIGINAL 5 a.m.

It’s expected the skies will be busy again Tuesday over the Pigeon Creek wildfire west of Peachland.

The fire, last estimated in size at 33 hectares, is burning in steep terrain on the slopes of Lookout Mountain, above Highway 97C and across from the Upper Trepanier neighbourhood.

BCWS attacked the fire with skimmers, air tankers and helicopters all day Monday and said aircraft will be back in the sky over the fire Tuesday morning.

Forty-four ground crew members are now assigned to the fire, which is not threatening structures or impacting Highway 97C.

By Monday evening, fire activity had slowed considerably to what appeared from the valley below to be mostly a ground fire, but things could pick back up while temperatures rise throughout Tuesday.

Temperatures are expected to hit 28 C on Tuesday before rising to 35 C on Wednesday and Thursday.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but there was no lightning in the area prior to the fire's discovery on Sunday evening.

This story will be updated throughout the day with the latest on the fire.