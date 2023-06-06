Aerial attack on wildfire near Peachland expected to continue Tuesday

Photo: Colin Dacre Pigeon Creek wildfire at 8:30 p.m. Monday.

It’s expected the skies will be busy again Tuesday over the Pigeon Creek wildfire west of Peachland.

The fire, last estimated in size at 33 hectares, is burning in steep terrain on the slopes of Lookout Mountain, above Highway 97C and across from the Upper Trepanier neighbourhood.

BCWS attacked the fire with skimmers, air tankers and helicopters all day Monday and said aircraft will be back in the sky over the fire Tuesday morning.

Forty-four ground crew members are now assigned to the fire, which is not threatening structures or impacting Highway 97C.

By Monday evening, fire activity had slowed considerably to what appeared from the valley below to be mostly a ground fire, but things could pick back up while temperatures rise throughout Tuesday.

Temperatures are expected to hit 28 C on Tuesday before rising to 35 C on Wednesday and Thursday.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but there was no lightning in the area prior to the fire's discovery on Sunday evening.

This story will be updated throughout the day with the latest on the fire.