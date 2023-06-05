Air support hitting wildfire burning above Highway 97C west of Peachland

UPDATE 11:05 a.m.

BC Wildfire Service aircraft are now hitting a fire burning west of Peachland.

A skimmer team from Kamloops and tankers from Penticton have been over the fire this morning.

The BC Wildfire Service says the blaze, which they have named the Pigeon Creek wildfire, is now estimated at five hectares in size.

It is burning in steep terrain and is “influenced by gusting winds.”

A BC Wildfire spokesperson says they are using significant air support because of how difficult it is to reach the fire on foot. There are eight ground crew members at the scene.

“This wildfire and aerial response will be highly visible to travellers along Highway 97C," BCWS said online.

UPDATE 10:30 a.m.

A small wildfire burning above the Okanagan Connector west of Peachland is burning more vigorously.

Nearby residents say the fire has grown this morning as winds increased.

The BC Wildfire Service now says its next update should be ready at around 11 a.m.

Castanet has a reporter headed to the area today.

UPDATE: 8:39 a.m.

BC Wildfire crews are on the scene of a small wildfire burning off the Okanagan Connector at Pigeon Creek, west of Peachland Monday morning.

BC Wildfire spokesperson Aydan Coray tells Castanet there are eight firefighting personnel working the blaze and they are being supported by one water tender.

"The fire at last check last night was .15 hectares after more accurate mapping," she said.

Coray says she hopes to have a better idea of the fire behaviour by 10 a.m. No structures are at risk.

The fire is located 6.5 kilometres west of Peachland, and is "highly visible from Highway 97C."

ORIGINAL 7:35 a.m.

A small wildfire off the Okanagan Connector continues to burn this morning at Pigeon Creek, west of Peachland.

Residents say they can see trees burning this morning south of the Paradise Valley U-turn on Highway 97C.

As of Sunday night, the BC Wildfire Service said the fire had burned approximately 0.2 hectares.

A four-man crew was expected to join initial firefighters on site overnight.

No structures are at risk.

The fire is located 6.5 kilometres west of Peachland, and "highly visible from Highway 97C," BCWS said.

It is burning on the slopes of Lookout Mountain, south of Highway 97C and directly across from the Upper Trepanier neighbourhood.

Further updates are expected later this morning.