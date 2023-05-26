Peachland council hosting community BBQ next month

Photo: District of Peachland

Peachland mayor and council are hosting an open house and BBQ next month.

Scheduled for the Peachland Community Centre on June 8, 5 to 8 p.m., the first-of-its-kind event will aim to bring together the community to let residents know what the municipality is working on.

The event will feature an address by Mayor VanMinsel at 6:30 p.m. Attendees can take in the displays of information from the district’s finance, planning, engineering, public works and recreation departments, as well as Peachland Fire Rescue. Partners including the Regional District of Central Okanagan, WildSafe BC and the Okanagan Regional Library will also participate.

There will be activities for all ages including a bouncy house, an obstacle course and axe throwing. Attendees can enjoy free burgers and hot dogs, prepared through volunteer support of the Peachland Rotary and Lions Clubs.

There will be door prizes including a lunch and tour with the mayor, a beach day in Peachland and gym and recreation passes and free popcorn and giveaways for everyone.