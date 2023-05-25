Plan to grant $750K to Peachland Hub project delayed

Photo: District of Peachland

A proposal to offer financial help to a non-profit building project in Peachland is having trouble getting off the ground.

Coun. Randey Brophy’s motion to contribute $750,000 to the Peachland Hub project was delayed again at Tuesday’s council meeting.

Brophy first brought up the idea in early April. A formal motion has been delayed at each subsequent meeting.

The idea is to take money from a $2.7 million provincial grant for the project.

Peachland received the provincial cash almost two months ago and put it in the bank, while waiting for the province to outline its conditions for using the money.

The $15-million hub would house non-profit groups, including the seniors centre and food bank. The municipality will supply the land. A fundraising campaign is ongoing. On a website, the groups say they plan to raise $10.8 million from grants, $3.56 million from donations, and $900,000 from raffles and other events.

In planning his motion, Brophy had said the society needs the money soon, but on Tuesday he said the society couldn’t say yet exactly what the donation would be used for. Therefore, it would be impossible to say if it would meet the provincial conditions.

So, the motion to make the donation was put off again.

Also at council, Mayor Patrick Van Minsel announced council will host a community barbecue June 8 from 5-8 p.m. at the community centre. The mayor will speak at 6:30 p.m.