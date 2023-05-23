Peachland group holding annual bird tour in watershed

Photo: Peachland Watershed Protection Alliance

Volunteers from the Peachland Watershed Protection Alliance (PWPA) are working to ensure that local northern pygmy owls don’t suffer.

On June 3, the group is hosting its third annual spring bird watching tour in the Peachland watershed, home of a community of northern pygmy owls, a rare species in B.C.

The group plans to document sightings and observations of the owls as part of a data collection project to determine their population and preferred habitat in this area.

A sub species of northern pygmy owl is on the endangered list on Vancouver Island, mostly because of habitat loss.

“The Peachland Watershed has been ravaged by industrial activity and it’s easy to see how much natural habitat has been destroyed,” says PWPA chair, Jack Gerow.

“Peachlanders don’t want to see these critical birds suffer the same fate as the owls on the coast and on the Island. So we need to get a handle on what their populations are doing. A family-friendly bird watching field trip is the perfect activity to get this done”

Bird watchers will also be on the lookout for other species of birds as well.

In 2021, a total of 68 species were recorded by the bird watching group.

The event starts at 9 a.m. at Hardy Falls Regional Park parking lot on June 3, rain or shine, and participants will travel up Princeton Avenue into the forests above Peachland.

The event is by donation, and participants should bring their own bag lunch.

More details are available on the PWPA website, www.peachlandwpa.org