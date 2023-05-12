BC Wildfire Service firefighters on scene of small fire near Okanagan Connector

Photo: BCWS

A new wildfire has sparked near Peachland Friday afternoon.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the fire was discovered at about 2:30 p.m. north of the Okanagan Connector, near Venner Creek in the vicinity of Trepanier Creek Greenway Regional Park.

Fire information officer Aydan Coray says the fire is spot-sized, and three BC Wildfire Service firefighters are currently on scene dousing the small blaze.

The cause of the fire remains “under investigation.”

The fire was discovered just 15 minutes after another wildfire was discovered near Vernon, in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park.

Temperatures are expected to reach the 30s this weekend, increasing the fire risk across the region.