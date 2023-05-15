World of Wheels returning to Peachland on May 21

Photo: Jon Manchester

The Peachland World of Wheels Car Show returns for its 23rd edition during the May Long weekend.

More than 500 vehicles will be lined up on Sunday, May 21, from Cousins Park all the way to the south end of Beach Avenue. In previous years, the event drew cars from all over Western Canada with it being one of the first major car shows of the year for the Okanagan.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with vehicle registration starting at 7 a.m. at a cost of $25 per vehicle. Admission to the public is free.

A music stage will be located beside the Peachland Community Theatre, kicking off at 11:30 a.m. with Three Quarter Crush Performing at 12:45 p.m. is Satellite Nights and ending off the show at 2:30 p.m. is the Conroy Ross Band.

New this year is a pin up girl contest that will see contestants wandering the show looking for your vote. The pin up contest winners will be announced at the main stage at 2 p.m.

Food vendors and a kid zone will also be included for the family friendly event.

The show in previous years has attracted 10,000 visitors.

“The Peachland World of Wheels Show & Shine is organized by a small group of dedicated volunteers who work throughout the year to put on this show,” says the event’s website.

“A larger group of volunteers helps out on the day of the show to ensure a pleasant experience for participants as well as for those folks who want to look at all makes and models of vehicles from the past. These volunteers are crucial to the success of this show.”

More information can be found here.