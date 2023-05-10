Drop-off recycling depot opens in Peachland

Photo: Return-It

A new drop-and-go recycling station has opened in Peachland.

The new Return-It Express station at 4407 2nd Street is now up and running, providing residents an easier way to return their empties.

"We're excited to partner with the town of Peachland and install the Express & GO station as another step towards achieving that goal," said Cindy Coutts, president and CEO of Return-It.

"By providing an accessible solution for recycling beverage containers, we're empowering Peachland residents to take action and make a positive impact on the environment."

The station operates using solar energy and is housed within a 20-foot repurposed shipping container. To recycle empty beverage containers, all residents need to do is create a free Express account at express.return-it.ca, place containers in a clear, sealed bag with a labeled tag, and drop them off at the station. Within 10 business days, the refund will be deposited into the Express account, with a choice to receive the funds via Interac e-Transfer or cheque. Refunds can also be donated to local community groups or charitable organizations, making recycling a way to give back to the local community.

“Encorp Pacific and Return-It are critical partners in making B.C. an environmental leader in beverage container management, reducing waste and providing jobs for people across the province,” said Peachland MLA Dan Ashton.

“The new Express & GO station in Peachland will support a dynamic change in how we recycle beverage containers in our communities.”