Anonymous donor gifts Peachland's fire department $10,000

Photo: E-ONE Fire Trucks

The Peachland fire department has received an anonymous $10,000 donation.

The fire department will use the money to buy training equipment, Peachland council heard on Tuesday.

“This donation of cash is to be used for training equipment. It further increases Peachland’s ability to train members using the latest technology in simulation props, ensuring members receive the highest quality of training to remain ready to respond to various incidents,” a report to council explained.

Any donation over $5,000 must be approved by council. Council approved the donation unanimously without any debate.

Council also heard a recent grant from the Jays Care Foundation to help pay for upgrades at Turner Park will amount to $37,980.

The foundation awarded $1.5 million to 15 park projects across Canada.

The park is now closed until summer while upgrades to the ball diamonds and other improvements are made.