Toronto Blue Jays helping fund upgrades for Peachland park

Photo: file photo

Peachland's Turner Park will be getting a major renovation thanks to the Toronto Blue Jays.

On Sunday morning, Jays Care Foundation took to Twitter to announce that 15 communities across the country will be receiving funding for community baseball infrastructure.

Peachland's Turner Park was one of 15 winners apart of the 2023 Field Of Dreams program.

We're proud to announce more than $1.5 million in funding for community baseball infrastructure across Canada!



Congratulations to all 15 of our 2023 Field Of Dreams grant recipients pic.twitter.com/k3EeOjZAAx — Jays Care Foundation (@JaysCare) April 30, 2023

The 15 communities will share a total of $1.5 million dollars in funding.

"The Field Of Dreams program provides funding to design, refurbish and build safe spaces for children and youth to play baseball, develop life skills and learn from positive role models," the Toronto Blue Jays website said.

On April 26, the District of Peachland said it was temporarily closing Turner Park to begin working on upgrades.

"Construction fencing will be installed to restrict entry as we work to replace the infield material on the remaining baseball diamond and remediate the turf on the playing field. There will also be some work done to upgrade the irrigation system and run a new water line to the existing washroom to make it ready for use when the park reopens this summer," a news release said.