Peachland Watershed Protection Alliance backcountry cleanup scheduled for May 6

Photo: Peachland Watershed Protection Alliance Some of the illegally dumped car parts hauled out of the backcountry near Peachland.

Household appliances, furniture, and even burned-out campers. Those are just some of the items that have been pulled out of the backcountry over the years by the Peachland Watershed Protection Alliance (PWPA).

The alliance is planning its fifth spring cleanup next weekend from Princeton Avenue to Brenda Mine. “It never seems to end,” says volunteer and PWPA Chair, Jack Gerow. "You think you've finished cleaning up an area, and as you take a few steps, something else will catch your eye, and before you know it, you're packing another bag of trash out of the forest."

Over the years, the PWPA, along with the Okanagan Forest Task Force, ABC Recycling, GFL Waste Management, RDCO, and the District of Peachland have struggled to keep up with the growing piles of trash being illegally dumped.

Last year, despite pouring rain, over 100 volunteers participated in the cleanup. They filled a 40-cubic-yard dumpster, loaded three pickup trucks with car parts and a huge ABC Recycling scrap metal container truck.

Anyone who wants to help this year is asked to gather at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, at KM 0 of Princeton Ave, at the cattle guard past Zip Zone. The PWPA will have garbage bags, gloves, maps, and refreshments. The Peachland Lions Club will be cooking up a hot dog lunch.

You can report the location of illegal dump sites through the Okanagan Forest Task Force website.