RDCO staff recommend not approving new campsite proposed near Peachland

Photo: RDCO Site plan for the proposed campground near Highway 97.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan board will decide next week whether to approve the development of a new campground near the Okanagan Connector in Peachland, less than a year after the board denied the same application.

During Thursday's regular meeting, the board will hear a request for three-year temporary use permit for a 2.1-hectare, 40-site campground at 4690 Trepanier Road, in addition to a 0.5-hectare outdoor storage facility. The applicant is seeking the temporary permit to establish the new business and then explore a rezoning application at a later date for a more permanent solution.

The board denied a similar application by the same applicant back in June 2022, expressing concerns about environmental issues, fire safety, community egress, public opposition and lack of servicing.

The property currently has two mobile homes on site – one occupied by a long-term tenant while the applicant lives in the other. Its current zoning does not allow for a campground, making the temporary use permit necessary.

According to a report by RDCO director of community services Todd Cashin, the regional district has received 28 letters of support for the project and 14 letters of opposition. Additionally, a petition of opposition has been submitted with 36 signatures.

RDCO staff have recommended the board not support the application.

Staff with the District of Peachland said a wildfire hazard assessment should be required if the campground is permitted, and any mitigation measures be completed prior to any construction, as Peachland Fire Rescue does not respond to this area.

Peachland staff also expressed concerns about the potential for long-term camping or permanent dwellings at the site, and recommended that stays be limited to one week if the campground goes ahead.

The Peachland Watershed Alliance doesn't support the application, given the absence of proper bio-waste facilities in the proposal and the “contamination risks” to Trepanier Creek.

Of note, staff with the Ministry of Forests' Archaeological Branch said there is a “high potential” for previously unidentified archaeological sites to exist on the property.

The board is expected to vote on the temporary use permit application on May 4.