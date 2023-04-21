Performers take over Peachland galley for open mic night

Photo: Contributed Paula McLaughlin playing piano with Ruby Manson

The recent open mic night at the Peachland Art Galley featured array of performers fo all ages playing instruments, singing, comedy and poetry.

The well-attended event took place on April 13 was hosted by Paula McLaughlin, assisted by Lloyd Sotas and volunteers from Peachland Community Arts Council.

According to organizers, the event showcased some of the vast amount of talent in the community and area and gave performers an opportunity to practise and hone their skills in front of an audience.