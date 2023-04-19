Peachland to create code of conduct for council

Photo: District of Peachland

Peachland councillors will soon have to adhere to new rules of behaviour.

Like every other municipality in the province, Peachland is required to develop a code of conduct.

Council on Tuesday told municipal staff to get busy and draft one.

Director of Corporate Services Jennifer Sawatzky told council Peachland adopted a code in 2020 before it was mandatory. But now, there are a few new rules to follow.

The province has offered municipalities some advice.

“What’s interesting about the existing code of conduct that council has is it includes all the foundational principles that this working group identified in 2021,” said Sawatzky. “The code of conduct does not include what to do if we have bad behaviour or how to address that, what processes to follow. … We need to enhance it.”

“It’s just common sense,” said Coun. Randey Brophy.

“I think it’s rather broad in scope,” said Coun. David Collins about the guidelines for drafting a code. “It says generally play nice.”

“Reading what’s been going on in some of the municipalities around the province, what I find that this doesn’t really have yet is any formal mechanism to resolve dispute,” he added.

A report to council explained what the code is supposed to cover: “A Council Code of Conduct … applies to interactions with each other, district staff, the public, and other organizations, including during council meetings and when performing other duties as a member of council.

“Responsible conduct is grounded in elected officials conducting themselves according to principles such as integrity, accountability, respect, and leadership and collaboration to provide good governance to their community.”

The code is also supposed to cover behaviour on social media.