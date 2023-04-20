Peachland gives Princeton Avenue townhouses the green light

Photo: District of Peachland

A 46-unit development approved for lower Princeton Avenue is right kind of infill development the area needs, Peachland council heard on Tuesday.

“It completes the growth that had been envisioned in the lower Princeton neighbourhood,” planning manager Lor Pellegrino told council.

The development, on a 2.65-acre empty lot, will consist of townhouses with walkout basements and attract a younger demographic to the municipality, the developer’s planner Ruibin Li said at a previous public hearing.

Forty-six townhouse units with walkout basements are planned. Zoning approved by council on Tuesday would allow up to 63 units.

Despite the approvals granted Tuesday, some councillors still had some concerns about traffic and conditions on Princeton Avenue.

Coun. Rick Ingram asked whether sidewalks would be built and was told they would.

The development will include “flex units,” Peachland’s name for secondary suites with separate accesses.

Coun. David Collins praised the developer for reducing building heights from the 16 metres the new zoning would allow to 11 metres.

Mayor Patrick Van Minsel said there are still concerns: “They need to address their in and out and they know that. We have been telling them many times now, but I’m confident that this developer will do that, seeing that they’re working with us.”

Council gave the rezoning application third reading, which means the developer can proceed with the project.