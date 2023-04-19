Subdivision on Highway 97 in Peachland given green light

Photo: District of Peachland

An intersection upgrade and a reduced speed limit on Highway 97 have made Peachland councillors feel more confident about a proposed 14-unit subdivision planned for the south end of town.

The critical third reading for a project planned on a one-acre property on Highway 97 near Lilly Street was delayed in January due to traffic concerns.

Third reading was approved on Tuesday. That essentially means the project can go ahead, as long as the developers meets a large number of conditions already agreed to. One that’s done, final reading is a formality.

Peachland has received assurances from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure that the Highway 97 speed limit will be reduced to 70 km/h on that portion of the road south of Princeton Avenue.

The developer has promised to pay for intersection improvements at Lilly, where left turns will no longer be allowed. “Right in, right out,” was how the intersection was described to council.

“The big concern was on traffic safety coming out of Lilly on to Highway 97,” said Coun. Randey Brophy. “The speed limit is being reduced … It’s going to be right turn only.”

Coun. Alena Glasman thanked the developer for working with the municipality. “He’s actually come back to the table consistently, which kind of gives me a little benefit in my mind that he’s not going to be a flight risk to our district.”

“If we’re going to put this much thought and time and thought into a development, it’s nice to see the developer putting as much effort into the actual fruition of this as well,” she said.

The development is described as a multi-storey, multi-unit residential strata development that will be built all at one time. Up to 23 units could be built under the new zoning.