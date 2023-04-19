Development of Ponderosa golf site in Peachland inches forward

Photo: District of Peachland

A long-awaited development at the old Ponderosa golf course site on Pincushion Mountain may finally move forward, but progress could be slow.

Peachland council was slated to consider first and second readings on Tuesday for a proposal to build up to 500 housing units and a nine-hole golf course on the southern portion of the site.

But after receiving late letters of objection that municipal staff hadn’t had time to analyze, it was decided to give just first reading to the proposal instead.

Second reading would have advanced the plan to a public hearing.

Romspen, a large real-estate investment company, is proposing to build about 445 units, dubbed “The Pines at Ponderosa,” and a nine-hole par-34 golf course on its portion of the Ponderosa lands.

Development at the site has been delayed for over a decade. A massive project with a golf course promoted by Greg Norman was announced in 2011. The existing golf course was shut down.

Since then, 69 of a proposed 2,100 housing units have been built. The property is now mostly divided between two owners. Romspen acquired its half in 2016, Peachland council heard in a presentation on Tuesday. Beech Westgard owns the northern portion, where 400 housing units are now envisioned.

“The applicant claims that due to environmental, topographic and economic considerations, the development of 1,700 allowable residential units as initially contemplated by the original CD-7 zoning is not feasible,” a municipal report said. “The development of a commercial, mixed-use village centre, winery, hotel/spa and ice rink are no longer contemplated on Romspen-owned lands.”

The golf course would be required to be built by Nov. 1, 2025, under the proposed zoning agreement.

Market conditions would determine when some of the housing gets built, council heard, although a website suggests a 10-year building plan will be developed.

Romspen is proposing a mixture of single-family homes, duplexes, townhouses and condominium complexes. Every home will have an EV charger.

The key condition imposed on developers over the years is that their new development must include a golf course.

Romspen would build a nine-hole executive course with clubhouse that could be combined with a nine-hole course built by the other developer. GDS Golf Design has already designed Romspen’s course. GDS also designed Pinnacle, Kelowna Springs and the Okanagan Golf Club.

“As opposed to the high-end golf resort originally envisioned, we are proposing a family friendly neighbourhood that will be flanked by a high-quality GDS designed nine-hole golf course,” a presentation to council said.

The golf course is what people seem most interested in.

“It’s nice to see this file finally move forward after all these years of everyone waiting for the golf course to get going” said Coun. David Collins.

“I’m all in favour of the golf course. It’s long overdue,” added Coun. Randey Brophy.

In its presentation, the company said main message it’s receiving from the public is: “Hurry up and build that golf course.”

Romspen promised it would adhere to a “good-neighbour policy” during construction.

The company will hold a public information meeting on May 6 and has launched a website pinesatponderosa.ca.