Peachland resident captures video of sailboat sinking

A Peachland resident says a sailboat is sinking near the shores of Okanagan Lake.

Shawn Speirs says he spotted the boat along Beach Avenue just before 7 p.m.

Speirs tells Castanet the owners of the boat did not appear to be around, however an RCMP cruiser was along the beach.

At this time it is unknown if the RCMP were called to the beach because of the boat.

Under Canadian law, vessel owners are responsible for their vessel at all times and if their vessel becomes damaged or sinks, owners must take all actions necessary, including repairs, salvage, and prevention or clean-up of leaking fuel and oil.