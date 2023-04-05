Peachland to bank provincial infrastructure grant

Photo: District of Peachland Proposed Peachland hub

Peachland is going to put a $2.7 million grant from the province into the bank.

The grant is coming from the $1-billion, one-time Growing Communities Fund. The money is intended to be used for infrastructure, amenities and housing, but details on exactly how municipalities and regional districts can spend it haven’t been issued yet.

Until further information is released, Peachland will put most of the grant into a guaranteed investment certificate and collect five per cent interest.

The municipality has five years to use the money, Mayor Patrick Van Minsel told council on Tuesday.

Coun. Randey Brophy said there were urgent needs the money should be spent on now. The hub project and seniors building need funding, Brophy said.

The $15-million hub is a proposed new building that would house a number of non-profit groups, including the seniors centre and food bank. The municipality will supply the land. A fundraising campaign is ongoing. On a website, the groups say they plan to raise $10.8 million from grants, $3.56 million from donations, and $900,000 from raffles and other events

“The hub has an acute need for funds at this point. They have to have a certain amount of money by July in order to qualify for a grant,” Brophy said. “I would hope that we can allocate some of the money to those acute needs.”

Van Minsel encouraged Brophy to bring forward a notice of motion.

“We are still not 100 per cent sure how we can use the money and what the terms are to use the money,” said Van Minsel. “We’re still waiting on all the final details to come in about this fund.”

Council also approved additional budget expenses, but the funds will come from reserves, so taxes won’t increase beyond the 5.12 per cent approved by council on Feb. 7, explained Chief Financial Officer Garry Filafilo.

Fencing at the Sanderson dog park will cost $60,000. Swim Bay dock repairs need their budgets raised. A transportation plan is proposed for $86,000. Examining the Glen Lake reservoir dam will cost $20,000. A new portable stage council agreed to buy last week will cost $108,000.