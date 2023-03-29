Peachland townhouse development prompts traffic concerns

Photo: District of Peachland

A townhouse development with some 50 units would bring additional traffic to Princeton Avenue in Peachland.

And that has a few people concerned.

The development is proposed for the lower end of Princeton Avenue near Lipsett Avenue. A rezoning approval would allow up to 63 units to be built, but the developer is proposing closer to 50, a public hearing was told on Tuesday.

Two people spoke up to say they opposed the project because of the extra traffic it would bring.

Council previously asked the developer to consider adding a southbound left-turn lane on Princeton, but was told on Tuesday the developer commissioned a study and traffic count at Princeton and Somerset to the south earlier this month, and determined the $1-million lane wasn’t needed.

“The analysis showed that a southbound left-turn lane is not expected to be warranted by the estimated 2023 traffic volumes, nor the 2038 traffic volumes,” a presentation said.

Spokesman Ruibin Le with McElhanny Engineering said the developer would instead offer a financial contribution for the town to enhance its infrastructure.

“We acknowledge there are traffic concerns on Princeton Avenue. This is a broader issue the community is facing … We want to contribute,” Li said

Li said the developer did hear concerns about building heights and committed to an 11-metre maximum height (three storeys).

“We have actively listened to the community and we have addressed their concerns proactively,” he said.

Council heard the strata development could hook up to existing services and no new services will be required. It will not be a gated community.

Without rezoning, a two-lot subdivision is all that would be allowed on the 2.65-acre property.

The developer has agreed that 10 per cent of the total units proposed will contain long-term rental flex units, as is Peachland’s policy. Flex units are essentially secondary suites with their own entrances.

The developer will contribute $4,000 to upgrade four bus stops nearby.

Council was told the five per cent park requirement will be a mixture of parkland and cash. The parkland will essentially be a rest area/pullout on Princeton Avenue, council was told.

At a previous public meeting, a McElhanny presentation noted “a developer is building 56 townhouses in 14 buildings on a site approximately 500 metres east of the subject property. The project is known as ‘Somerset Reach.’”

No decision on this proposal was made after the hearing.