Drop-off recycling depot coming to Peachland

An automated bottle recycling station is coming to Peachland.

The Encorp Express & Go depot will be installed in a 2nd Street parking lot, behind the Edgewater Inn, after an agreement couldn’t be worked out with the Peachland Village mall.

It’s solar powered, but needs to be near a power hookup in case of extended cloudy weather.

The Royal Canadian Legion branch 69 has agreed to install a printer for stickers that must go on the recycling bags in its entry vestibule, Peachland council heard on Tuesday.

At the Express & Go stations, people bring their unsorted containers in clear plastic bags. The machine sorts and count the containers and puts the refund into to an online account. That’s why the sticker is needed.

Installation is set for April 13 with a soft launch of the station on May 3, council heard.

The station will open for full use on May 10 with an ambassador team on hand May 11-13 to help residents set up accounts and answer questions.

A municipality has signed a one-year agreement with Encorp, which can be renewed. Encorp will pay Peachland an annual $2,000 licensing fee to cover electrical costs, additional maintenance or snow removal.

There are 15 Express & Go depots throughout B.C. One opened recently at the Kelowna landfill.