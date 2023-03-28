ZipZone Peachland gets new owner as business founder decides to retire

Photo: Facebook Christine Einarson (inset) is the new ZipZone owner.

ZipZone Peachland has a new owner.

Vernon’s Christine Einarson, an entrepreneur, outdoor enthusiast and adventurer, has purchased the zipline business and is committed to continuing its “tradition of providing unforgettable experiences to guests from all over the world,” according to a press release.

The business will open for the 2023 season on April 22.

“I’m thrilled to be taking over the reins of such an amazing company,” Einarson said. “ZipZone Peachland has a well-deserved reputation for offering world-class adventure experiences, and I'm excited to build on that legacy and take the company to new heights.”

Former owner Kevin Bennett opened the business 12 years ago but has decided to retire.

“We created a world-class adventure experience, and I’m proud of what we accomplished,” Bennett said. “It's been a pleasure to welcome tens of thousands of guests to Peachland, but it’s time for me to retire.

“It's a bittersweet moment for me. I’m sad to say goodbye to ZipZone but delighted to hand the company over to a younger, more energetic owner, who has the passion and drive to take ZipZone to the next level.”