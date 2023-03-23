Peachland Lions revive annual golf tournament, funds to support Camp Winfield

Photo: Cindy White Camp Winfield

The Peachland Lions club is getting back in the swing of things after an extended pandemic pause for its annual golf tournament.

Registration is now open for the 22nd edition of the CSN Collision Centres and Peachland Lions Club Charity Golf Tournament. It will take place at the Summerland Golf Course on April 30.

It’s the first time the tournament has been held since 2019, says Lions Club member Anne-Marie Mizzi.

She says they are hoping for between 130 and 180 participants, with a goal of raising $10,000 for Easter Seals Camp Winfield. The camp gives children and adults with disabilities a chance at a fun, safe and memorable summer experience.

The early-bird entry fee for the golf tournament is $135 and it’s available until April 15. After that, the registration fee is $145. The fee includes team golf, a golf cart and the banquet. $40 tickets are also available for just the banquet.

There will be prizes and a silent auction.

For golf entry forms contact David Tarry at [email protected] or call 778.363-2263.