Go Wild! youth camp returns to Peachland's Silver Lake

Photo: Colin Dacre Silver Lake

British Columbia’s biggest and oldest conservation organization is hosting a nine-day overnight adventure experience for youth in Peachland this summer.

The BC Wildlife Federation’s Go Wild! Youth for Conservation event, scheduled for July 19 to 27, is more than just a camp.

“Go Wild is an intensive program to develop outdoor and leaderships skills geared to teens who want to make a difference in their communities. Participants will gain the skills and knowledge they need to become environmental leaders and run their own conservation projects,” said BCWF.

Based at Silver Lake Camp, the program includes a three-day, two-night backpacking trip, conservation workshops, and hands-on habitat restoration projects. It is for youths aged 12 to 17.

Participants learn map and compass skills, archery, fire and shelter building, trip planning, conservation, and leadership skills from BCWF experts in the field.

By the end of camp, participants will have a comprehensive toolbox of skills and techniques to enable them to lead conservation initiatives in their communities for a lifetime.

Registration for the program is limited and it typically sells out fast, with an early bird discount ending on April 14. BCWF members also receive a discount at registration.

If cost is a barrier to participation, you can ask about a subsidy at [email protected] More information is here.