Peachland ready to borrow if it must; $75,000 in grants approved

Photo: Colin Dacre

Peachland will receive authorization to borrow $1.5 million, but probably won’t use it.

Council was told Tuesday a borrowing bylaw must be passed annually in case the municipality needs the money before taxes are collected.

“I’m not aware that the council has ever used funds under this bylaw and it is not expected they will be used this year. However the bylaw needs to be in place,” Director of Finance Garry Filafilo told council.

“This is largely a housekeeping item. It is a statutory requirement that we have access to sufficient funds should we be slow in collecting taxes. It happens every year and in the time I’ve been on council we’ve never had to use it,” said Coun. Terry Condon.

Council gave three readings to the bill Tuesday and will give final approval at its March 28 meeting.

Also approved at Tuesday's Peachland council meeting — ten community groups will receive almost $75,000 in community grants from the municipality.

Council approved the following grants: