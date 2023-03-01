Foreshore flood mitigation about to begin along Beach Avenue in Peachland

Photo: District of Peachland Concrete barriers and sandbags were used to help prevent flooding along the Peachland waterfront in June 2020.

Foreshore flood mitigation work is about to get underway along Beach Avenue this week.

Equipment will be arriving on site over the next few days. An area between 5th Street and Swim Bay will be fenced off to make way for the work.

Contractors will be taking measures to strengthen the foreshore, including dredging within Swim Bay, re-keying of riprap, and installing log structures similar to ones already in place in other areas of the shoreline.

While the Foreshore Flood Mitigation project is underway, pedestrian detours will be in place on the opposite side of Beach avenue. People are asked to respect the barriers for their safety and the safety of the contractors.

Substantial completion of the project is expected in early to mid-May.