Crash cleared on Highway 97 south of Peachland

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE 10:20 a.m.

The crash has now been cleared.

UPDATE: 8:52 a.m.

According to DriveBC's Twitter page, Highway 97 has been reduced to single-lane alternating traffic in both directions between Park Avenue and Brent Road.

Crews are currently on scene and assessment is in progress.

Castanet will update the story when more information becomes available.

Original: 8:48 a.m.

Highway 97 is closed in both directions three kilometres south of Peachland due to a vehicle incident.

According to DriveBC, the incident happened between Park Avenue and Brent Road.

The road is closed to all traffic, except emergency vehicles.

At this point in time, there is no detour and a timeline for reopening is not yet available.

Castanet will update the story when DriveBC gives an update at 10 a.m.