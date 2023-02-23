School board candidate failed to file financial disclosure papers, disqualified from running in 2026

Photo: Contributed

A Peachland woman who ran unsuccessfully for a seat on the Central Okanagan School Board during the October municipal election has been disqualified from seeking office in the next election.

Elections BC announced Karrie Fehr is one of 50 candidates provincewide ineligible to seek election in 2026 after failing to file her financial disclosure statement.

Fehr finished third in the Peachland, Central Okanagan West runoff. It was the seat formerly held by long-time board chair Moyra Baxter.

Candidates for council, school board or regional district seats were required to file a financial disclosure statement by the middle of January regardless of how they finished.

Those who failed to meet the January deadline were given until Feb. 13 to get their paperwork in or face disqualification.

Those who filed late were also slapped with a $500 fine.

Three other Okanagan candidates also failed to file and have been disqualified in 2026.

They include council candidates Lindsey Hall (Penticton) and Erik Olesen (Vernon) and Vernon school board candidate Andy Collins.