207746
Peachland  

School board candidate failed to file financial disclosure papers, disqualified from running in 2026

Fehr barred from election

- | Story: 412918

A Peachland woman who ran unsuccessfully for a seat on the Central Okanagan School Board during the October municipal election has been disqualified from seeking office in the next election.

Elections BC announced Karrie Fehr is one of 50 candidates provincewide ineligible to seek election in 2026 after failing to file her financial disclosure statement.

Fehr finished third in the Peachland, Central Okanagan West runoff. It was the seat formerly held by long-time board chair Moyra Baxter.

Candidates for council, school board or regional district seats were required to file a financial disclosure statement by the middle of January regardless of how they finished.

Those who failed to meet the January deadline were given until Feb. 13 to get their paperwork in or face disqualification.

Those who filed late were also slapped with a $500 fine.

Three other Okanagan candidates also failed to file and have been disqualified in 2026.

They include council candidates Lindsey Hall (Penticton) and Erik Olesen (Vernon) and Vernon school board candidate Andy Collins.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Peachland articles

RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
199701


205703


Real Estate
4817611
3818 Siringo Lane
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$850,000
more details




Send us your News Tips!


208254


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Hector
Hector Kelowna SPCA >




208413


TheTango.net
Dinner dance

Dinner dance

Must Watch | February 23, 2023

Strange cocktail servings

Galleries | February 23, 2023

Highest jump

Must Watch | February 23, 2023

There's always that one kid

Must Watch | February 23, 2023

Daily Dose

Daily Dose | February 23, 2023


Peachland Quick Links District of Peachland
Central Okanagan Regional District
Peachland Discussion Forum
Interior Health
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Peachland Visitor Centre
Peachland Real Estate
Peachland Rentals
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
206350
208235