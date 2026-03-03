Opinion

Rob Shaw: Eby caught in contradiction over Musqueam title agreement

Eby caught in contradiction

Photo: Musqueam Indian Band. Delegates from the and the federal government attend a signing ceremony Feb. 20, 2026, for a new Aboriginal title agreement covering large swaths of Metro Vancouver.

As Metro Vancouver residents scrambled Monday to understand what a new federal Aboriginal title agreement could mean for their homes and businesses, B.C.’s premier was insistent he knew nothing about any of it.

David Eby told reporters he was as mystified as everyone else about a deal between the federal government and the Musqueam Indian Band that affirmed Aboriginal rights and title within its traditional territory—an area that includes Vancouver, Richmond, Burnaby and parts of Delta, and is home to more than one million people.

“I haven’t been briefed yet on the contents of the agreement,” Eby said at an event in which he was trying to deflect attention away from other controversies befuddling his government by announcing changes to daylight savings time.

“I look forward to learning more about what the federal government’s been doing here.”

Isn’t it surprising that Ottawa wouldn’t tell the B.C. government about what it hailed as “landmark agreements that recognize Musqueam’s Aboriginal rights” given the current climate of fear and anxiety over private property rights and Aboriginal title caused by the Cowichan Nation decision, the premier was asked by media.

“To the best of my understanding, the provincial government was not briefed at the political level on this,” replied Eby. “I can't say whether any public service members had line of sight to it. I certainly didn't.”

The words would quickly come back to haunt the premier.

But first, his government was grilled in the legislature’s question period on the same issue.

Opposition critic Scott McInnis demanded to know “what this recognition means in the context of our province today?” given the potentially “far-reaching implications” for the province.

“I did not sit at a negotiation table,” replied Indigenous Relations Minister Spencer Chandra Herbert.

“I have not seen the text of the agreement the member refers to.”

“Baloney,” responded McInnis. “This is one of the most prominent Indian bands in British Columbia … and this government has no idea this agreement was being signed? Hard to believe.”

Chandra Herbert shot back: “In terms of the agreement itself, the member should talk to the federal government.”

The premier watched the exchange in silence.

By late Monday, the NDP’s position had hardened.

It knew nothing.

Had seen nothing.

Had read nothing.

Had been briefed on nothing.

Ottawa, it said, had kept it entirely in the dark.

But late in the day, that house of cards began to topple.

Photos began to circulate of the actual signing ceremony held at Musqueam on Feb. 20. There was Chief Wayne Sparrow, alongside federal MP Wade Grant (also a Musqueam member), Federal Fisheries Minister Joanne Thompson and Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Rebecca Alty.

Also sitting in the front row, feet from the signing table, watching it unfold in real time, was a familiar figure.

Premier David Eby.

It turns out, the premier, far from having no “line of sight” on the deal, actually had a literal one.

Eby’s office leapt into damage control. Oh no, his officials said, he wasn’t there wearing his premier’s hat. He was there only wearing his hat as local MLA for Vancouver-Point Grey.

Apparently, one hat carries constitutional responsibility, and the other plausible deniability. How else to explain the absurd idea that the premier of the province, whose government is scrambling to contain the political fallout of Aboriginal title court rulings, sat mutely at a historic ceremony on the very issue without asking a single question about what was going on, what was being signed or what it might mean for the province?

Meanwhile, in Ottawa, panic set in too. The federal Opposition Conservatives demanded Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government release the full text of the deal and explain what impact it could have on Metro Vancouver residents.

“Canadians are left guessing how property rights, land use, fisheries and local governance—issues that affect millions of British Columbians—will be impacted by these still-secret agreements,” the Opposition said in a news release.

Suddenly, Ottawa blinked. The agreement was made public—distributed to reporters before even Chandra Herbert could get his hands on it.

The federal Indigenous relations ministry also issued a statement saying the Musqueam deal “provides general recognition that Musqueam has Aboriginal rights and title within their Territory” but not official recognition, which still has to be negotiated.

Still, the damage was done.

Not just another Indigenous reconciliation agreement, negotiated in secret, exploding into controversy upon first contact with the public.

But an NDP government, caught misleading British Columbians about what it knew and when it knew it.



Rob Shaw has spent more than 18 years covering B.C. politics, now reporting for CHEK News and writing for BIV. He hosts the weekly show Political Capital.

